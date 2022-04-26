There is much riding on the League One clash at the Stadium of Light with the Millers aiming to secure automatic promotion amidst intense competition from MK Dons.

Sunderland have an outside shot of catching Rotherham in second and gaining promotion automatically if they win on Tuesday and MK Dons and the Millers slip up during their final games.

Alex Neil’s primary focus is securing Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs, with Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard.

But how could Neil line up against Rotherham United? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The young stopper has established himself as Alex Neil's number one goalkeeper. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. CB: Callum Doyle The defender will likely replace the injured Carl Winchester. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth The defender scored against Cambridge United. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright The defender has played regularly under Alex Neil since the Scot's arrival on Wearside. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales