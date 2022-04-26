Loading...
Alex Neil

Three changes for Alex Neil's Sunderland ahead of Rotherham clash in League One - predicted line-up

Sunderland face Rotherham United in League One at the Stadium of Light tonight.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:13 am

There is much riding on the League One clash at the Stadium of Light with the Millers aiming to secure automatic promotion amidst intense competition from MK Dons.

Sunderland have an outside shot of catching Rotherham in second and gaining promotion automatically if they win on Tuesday and MK Dons and the Millers slip up during their final games.

Alex Neil’s primary focus is securing Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs, with Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard.

But how could Neil line up against Rotherham United? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The young stopper has established himself as Alex Neil's number one goalkeeper.

2. CB: Callum Doyle

The defender will likely replace the injured Carl Winchester.

3. CB: Danny Batth

The defender scored against Cambridge United.

4. CB: Bailey Wright

The defender has played regularly under Alex Neil since the Scot's arrival on Wearside.

