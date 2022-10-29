News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players against Burnley. Picture by FRANK REID

This Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team gallery to face Luton Town - without several first-team players

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Luton at Kenilworth Road – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 4-2 by Burnley last time out and will still have to manage without several first-team players.

Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Daniel Ballard and Lynden Gooch are all set to be sidelined until after the World Cup break, yet Ellis Simms could return to the squad against Luton.

Patrick Roberts also looks set to be available again after missing the Burnley match with a hamstring issue.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Luton.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep another clean sheet after four games without one.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Trai Hume

With Lynden Gooch set to be sidelined until the World Cup break, Hume looks set to keep his place at right-back.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

While O'Nien could switch across to right-back at some stage, the 27-year-old has performed well in the heart of defence.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Batth's height and physicality has become even more important following injuries in Sunderland's backline.

Photo: Frank Reid

