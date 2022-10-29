This Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team gallery to face Luton Town - without several first-team players
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Luton at Kenilworth Road – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 4-2 by Burnley last time out and will still have to manage without several first-team players.
Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Daniel Ballard and Lynden Gooch are all set to be sidelined until after the World Cup break, yet Ellis Simms could return to the squad against Luton.
Patrick Roberts also looks set to be available again after missing the Burnley match with a hamstring issue.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Luton.
