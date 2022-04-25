This 'outstanding' Sunderland player could have a key role to play against Rotherham United - Stephen Elliott

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, that thought disappeared out of my mind early doors when Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones collided with Ross Stewart in the 12th minute at the Stadium of Light.

This resulted in a penalty for Sunderland and a ‘very harsh’ red card for Jones.

Sunderland and Stewart, in particular, were not complaining and the big forward slotted home the spot kick relieving whatever nerves the 32,000 plus crowd were feeling before the game.

The Sunderland players celebrate.

I know Cambridge were a man down but the resulting 70-odd minutes were the best we have seen since Alex Neil has come into the building at Sunderland.

The football was free-flowing and it was like the shackles were off.

Lynden Gooch, a player who has looked shot of confidence for long periods of this season put in a performance that reminded everybody that he still has a lot to offer when he is bang at it.

I thought the winger was outstanding and nearly everything good that Sunderland did came down Gooch’s side.

His final delivery was the most pleasing thing for me.

Some of his crosses were crying out to be put away.

I think the fact he has been given a run in team in the same position has helped him. I know it’s nice to be versatile but sometimes it can work against you. The manager must be given credit for this also.

If Gooch can continue putting ‘buffet balls’ into the box over the next couple of games – and then fingers crossed in the play-off games too - then both Stewart and Nathan Broadhead will be licking their lips in anticipation.

For a while on Saturday, while Rotherham United were trailing to Oxford, automatic promotion was looking like it may have been achievable but that didn’t last long with Rotherham turning things round.

Mathematically, automatic may be still on but it would need a lot of permutations plus a huge goal swing, starting on Tuesday night against the Millers at the Stadium of Light.

I doubt the Sunderland players will be thinking of that, as first and foremost the play-off spot needs to be cemented in League One.

On Tuesday night I hope we get a big crowd as the supporters will be needed.

Rotherham United know if they win then they will be more or less promoted bar something obscene happening on the final day.

With that in mind I would suspect the away team may be a bit nervy, so a hostile crowd would add pressure to their players.

It’s looking like Sunderland will need to win both games left to get in the play-offs positions so it will have a cup final feel to it.