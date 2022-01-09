This is why Trai Hume was not involved in Sunderland's draw at Wycombe Wanderers

Hume became Sunderland' s first January signing earlier this week, with the Black Cats paying a six-figure sum to sign the talented right back from Linfield.

The 19-year-old did travel to Wycombe Wanderers with Sunderland as they drew 3-3 in a pulsating encounter, with a COVID-19 and injury-hit squad almost leading to a postponement.

Johnson has high hopes for Hume, who signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

But he says Sunderland have to be careful with the youngster, who will need time to understand the playing philosophy better before he is exposed to League One football.

"It's a big jump for the lad," Johnson said.

"There's a lot of detail with our philosophy.

"We've got to be careful with that one. I like him a lot and he's got some amazing attributes.

"He's one for the future that could probably surprise us for now, but he's got to settle, understand the philosophy, get that trust with his team-mates.

"It wasn't the day for him today.

"He's had a day-and-a-half of training.

'I wanted him to the experience and the matchday environment.

"He's got self-belief, focus and he's a hungry kid.

"There's going to be an opportunity at some point and he'll be thrown in, but it's just not yet [time]."

Sunderland's game against Lincoln City on Tuesday night could see Hume brought into the matchday squad for the first time, but there is some doubt over the game at this stage.

Corry Evans joined the club's long list of absent players on Saturday afternoon after suffering a suspected concussion, while Bailey Wright is expected to still be absent through injury.

Aiden O'Brien could return as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, but at this stage it is not clear whether any of the other players currently isolating will be able to return.

Lee Burge, Thorben Hoffmann, Frederik Alves, Cieran Dunne, Leon Dajaku and Benji Kimpioka have all returned suspected positive tests.

With just one senior goalkeeper not available, the game will be subject to the virus not spreading further in the coming days.

