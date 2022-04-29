This is why thousands of Sunderland fans won't be able to watch key Morecambe game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the game, it has been confirmed that due to EFL broadcasting restrictions relating to the final day of the season, ‘streaming passes for Saturday’s game against Morecambe are unavailable to UK-based supporters.’

The game has not been picked for live Sky Sports coverage either.

Sunderland are battling for a play-off place as the League One campaign gears up for the final round of league fixtures.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

“Overseas supporters can watch all the action live by purchasing a streaming pass, which are priced at £10 and available by clicking here.”

Earlier this week it was confirmed the away end had sold out.

Over 1,500 Black Cats supporters will attend the match at the Mazuma Stadium for the 12:30pm kick-off.

A win would see Sunderland secure their place in the play-offs, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light.

Morecambe haven’t secured their place in League One for next season and are just two points above the relegation zone with one match remaining.

In their last away match Sunderland were also supported by around 1,500 away fans for their long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Easter Monday

“Listen they were absolutely brilliant,” said Alex Neil.