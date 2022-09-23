This is why Sunderland’s Championship clash with Birmingham City has been moved

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland and the rest of the Championship:

Birmingham clash moved

Sunderland’s Sky Bet Championship game away at Birmingham City will now take place on Friday November 11.

Sunderland's trip to face Birmingham City has been moved for TV coverage (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kick-off at St Andrew’s will be at 8pm and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

This will be the last round of Championship fixtures before the season is temporarily suspended for the Qatar World Cup.

No other Black Cats games between now and the break for the Qatar World Cup have been selected for broadcast on TV in this latest round of picks meaning their trip to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday November 2 (7:45pm kick-off) and their home clash against Cardiff City on Saturday November 5 (3pm kick-off) remain unaffected.

Bellingham deal

Elsewhere at Birmingham City, starlet Jobe Bellingham has signed his first professional contract with the Blues.

Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England ace Jude, has featured four times for Birmingham’s first-team this season as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older sibling.

Sunderland were among a few clubs tipped to move for the 17-year-old in the summer before he committed his future to John Eustace’s side.

Everton tipped for Rovers signing

Everton have been tipped to re-enter the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer.

The Toffees, low on attacking bodies, secured the signing of Brighton’s Neal Maupay during the summer and Pete O’Rourke believes they will look to add the Chilean to their ranks when the winter window opens.

O’Rourke told Give Me Sport: “Brereton Diaz, I’m sure, will be somebody that they (Everton) will look at again in January, knowing that his price tag will be reduced due to his contract situation as well. So I think Everton, if they are in the market for attacking reinforcements, Brereton Diaz will probably be pretty high up the list.”