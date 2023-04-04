The club has announced Sunderland’s official back of shorts sponsor, Eleven Sports Media, have shown their support for the Foundation of Light by gifting their shorts sponsorship to support the charity’s Small Change Big Difference campaign.

A club statement read: “The Black Cats are dedicating their Good Friday clash with Hull City to the campaign, where the Lads will wear red shorts carrying the Foundation of Light logo.

“The special edition shorts will be signed and auctioned after the match to raise vital funds for the campaign that is supporting families, who are increasingly feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.”

Danny Batth, Sharon Smith and Trai Hume.

Sharon Smith, Partnerships Manager at Eleven Sports Media said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Eleven, so we’re delighted to support the Foundation of Light by donating our short sponsorship for the Hull City fixture.

"We know the money raised will make a huge difference to families in the local area.”

Lesley Spuhler, Foundation of Light chief executive, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Eleven Sports Media have backed our campaign to tackle child poverty and gifted their shorts sponsorship to us for our dedicated matchday.

“The shorts will be signed and auctioned with all money raised going a long way to support families who are really struggling with the increased cost-of-living and bill payments.”