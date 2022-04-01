This is why Sunderland will wear special shirt against Gillingham

The club has announced its official principal partner ‘Great Annual Savings Group’ has shown its support for the Foundation of Light, by gifting it’s front of shirt sponsorship to support the charity’s Give a Quid campaign to tackle poverty in the North East.

The Foundation aims to raise £30,000 to support critical community services to combat the impact of food, fuel and digital poverty.

Sunderland are dedicating their League One match against Gillingham on Saturday to the campaign.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

And the club has announced the players will wear special warm-up T-shirts and playing shirts carrying the Foundation of Light logo.

Craig Shields, Great Annual Savings Group’s operations director said: “We are a business which closely monitors our impact and we launched our own foundation in 2021, which works towards similar goals as the Foundation of Light for the better of communities in Sunderland and County Durham.

"For this reason, we are honoured to gift the front of shirt space to Give a Quid and we urge supporters to give what they can at a time when it is needed most.”

Alex Neil said: “Give a Quid is a fantastic campaign to support our communities and make sure that those who need help get it.

“The Foundation do amazing work in the community and if each fan in the Stadium donated £1, we could hit our target and collectively make a real difference to local lives.”

Lesley Spuhler, chief executive of the Foundation of Light, added: “As a Foundation at the heart of our communities, we are here to help and make sure that the most vulnerable get the support they desperately need.

"Whether it’s delivering food parcels, teaching families how to cook healthy meals on a budget, telephone befriending or providing free access to IT equipment, we are working with partners to provide critical services and interventions to thousands across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.”

The special edition shirts will be signed and auctioned after the match to raise vital funds for the campaign.

The Foundation’s Give a Quid campaign launched three years ago and Sunderland supporters have raised nearly £100,000.

HOW TO DONATE

To donate £1 text FOLQUID to 70085

To donate £5 text FOLFIVE to 70085

