This is why Sunderland, Lincoln City and Lee Johnson have been charged by the FA

The incident took place in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light after a Chris Maguire hat-trick put Lincoln 3-1 up against the Black Cats, who were reduced to 10 men following Carl Winchester’s dismissal.

The FA has now confirmed charges following the incident, with head coach Lee Johnson also facing a separate charge.

All parties have until this Wednesday to respond to the charges. Maguire was released by Sunderland last summer but came back to haunt them with the hat-trick.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

A statement from the FA read: “Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League One game on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute.

“Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have until Wednesday 19 January 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is facing another charge after he received a red card following the incident.

The statement added: “In addition, Lee Johnson has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1.

“It is alleged that the Sunderland AFC manager’s conduct during the 95th minute of this game was also improper and/or violent, and it was also improper following his sending off.