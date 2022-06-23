Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is set to take place in Qatar and will be played during the winter – a change from the usual summer World Cups that we are all used to. It will start on November 21 of this year and runs through to December 18.

The EFL has changed its schedule to accommodate the international tournament, with a break in Championship matches planned from November 13 to December 9.

That period includes the World Cup group stage and the opening round of knockout games. However, League One and League Two will continue as normal. Bailey Wright recently helped Australia qualify for the tournament and could be on his way to Qatar for the mid-season World Cup.

An EFL statement published last November explained: "Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday, November 12, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday, November 14.

"The Championship will resume on December 10 2022 following the culmination of the World Cup group stages, whilst League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal."

There have also been some other changes to the football calendar. There will only be one international break before the World Cup, which will come in September. The traditional October break will not take place. However, international games will take place in March.