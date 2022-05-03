This is why Sunderland favourite is confident ahead of Sheffield Wednesday play-off battle

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out of all previous campaigns I have to admit this is the most confident I have been going into them.

In the first two play-off campaigns the team limped into the play-off spots after seemingly being on for automatic promotion.

This season, however, the team had to fight right until the last fixture to guarantee their position in the top six.

Sunderland beat Morecambe at the weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, instead of seeing the play-offs as some sort of bogey prize, it feels like it has been worked hard for.

I’m hoping the good run of undefeated results under head coach Alex Neil will give the team the edge in these next two games too, starting with Sheffield Wednesday at home at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

I don’t doubt there are going to be many important moments on the pitch but I can’t explain how important having a huge support there on Friday will help the team.

Ultimately, the play-offs are an escape route from this division and if there are 40,000 plus there on Friday night then it will undoubtedly help the team.

We all need to do our part and fingers crossed we can finally get this club back on the road to where we all believe it belongs.