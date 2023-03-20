I would presume he will be slightly annoyed at how Luton’s goal went in on Saturday. He definitely should have done better. However, one of his main strengths seems to be his calmness and ability not to get too emotional on the pitch.

This includes if he makes a great save or like on Saturday when he made a slight error. Thankfully these errors have been few and far between and Sunderland once again have seemingly produced a goalkeeper destined for great things.

His prominence will be another great boost to young players at the football club. It shows that if you have the capabilities and are in the system then you will be given an opportunity.

Sunderland and England Under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

There are some top young players at the club and this really excites me for the coming seasons. I just hope the club can keep hold of the likes of Chris Rigg and Tom Watson long enough so Sunderland supporters get to enjoy them.

Young players coming through from the academy are the heart and soul of most clubs and everyone knows how much joy supporters take from seeing these players come through and helping the first team on a match day.

