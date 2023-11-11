Sunderland hit with fresh injury blow just minutes before Birmingham City clash
Dennis Cirkin has suffered another injury
Sunderland were struck by a fresh injury blow just minutes before their game against Birmingham City.
Dennis Cirkin had been set to return to the starting XI after three substitute appearances in recent weeks, but pulled up in the warm up.
It meant yet more disruption for Tony Mowbray, who had already been managing the absence of his two first choice central defenders in Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien - who had both picked up suspensions in the 0-0 draw with Swansea City last weekend.
Jenson Seelt was already being brought into the side to make his first competitive start for Sunderland, and Cirkin's setback meant that Mowbray also had to hand Nectar Triantis his first Championship start alongside the Dutchman.
With Ellis Taylor coming into the squad, it also left Mowbray without a natural defender on the bench.
It's understood that Cirkin has suffered another hamstring injury, the problem from which he was only just returning.
The severity of the problem is unknown, with Sunderland heading into an international break after the Birmingham game.