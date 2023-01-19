The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, which was due to be the same day as the Championship’s final round of fixtures.

However, the EFL has now confirmed a date change, with Sunderland’s trip to Preston moving to Monday, May 8, the Bank Holiday, with a 3pm kick-off.

A club statement, via Sunderland, read, “With the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III taking place on Saturday 6 May, the EFL can now confirm its schedule for the final round of 2022/23 divisional fixtures:

Sky Bet League One – Sunday 7 May 2023, kick-off 12noon

Sky Bet League Two – Monday 8 May 2023, kick-off 12:30pm (Bank Holiday)

Sky Bet Championship – Monday 8 May 2023, kick-off 3pm (Bank Holiday)

“The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL Board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders.

“Consequently, Sunderland’s final fixture of the Sky Bet Championship season against Preston North End at Deepdale will now be played on Monday 8 May, with a 3pm kick-off.

