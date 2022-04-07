This is why Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has a 'wry smile' ahead of Sunderland test

Oxford go into the game on the back of defeats to fellow play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle and strugglers Morecambe.

Boss Karl Robinson insists their promotion ambitions remain intact and has called on his squad to give it everything for the remaining five games.

Sunderland head into the game on the back of the last-minute winner over Gillingham at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Karl Robinson of Oxford United. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

Ahead of Saturday, Robinson said: “We’ve got 15 points to play for, this is far from over and we’ll go again on Saturday.

“We’ve still got five games to go, that’s the big thing.

“We work in blocks and we haven’t won the first game in any (since the turn of the year).

“You almost look at it with a wry smile and know we will have another chance.