This is why Leon Dajaku is set to miss Sunderland v QPR

Leon Dajaku is set to miss Saturday’s game against QPR but head coach Alex Neil otherwise expects to select from a fully fit squad.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:40 pm

“I doubt Leon will be available, he's had a recurrence of his thigh problem,” Neil said.

“As far as I'm aware, we have no other injury concerns.”

Neil remains confident that Sunderland will add to their squad before the end of the transfer window but says no new additions are imminent ahead of QPR’s visit to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland host QPR on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

Most Popular

Neil has said that he still wants to add four or five players to his squad after missing out on Everton striker Nathan Broadhead earlier this week.

Signing another striker remains a priority.

Alex NeilSunderlandQPREvertonStadium of Light