Sunderland have been forced into a reshuffle for Watford’s visit to the Stadium of Light

Jobe Bellingham is absent with an injury as Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

It’s understood that Bellingham suffered a minor ankle injury in training this week, but has not suffered a serious setback. He’s expected at this stage to be in contention for Luton’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday. Régis Le Bris has opted to stick with his preferred 4-3-3 formation in Bellingham’s absence, bringing Salis Adbul Samed in for his second start.

Speaking in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Le Bris said: ‘It's just a small injury with his ankle, but not serious. He could have played, but it was better to avoid this game and prepare the next one, and to be fresh.”

That will see Dan Neil push forward into of the more attacking central midfield roles, with Eliezer Mayenda likely to be used as an impact substitute.

Though Alan Browne returned to full training this week, he has not returned to the squad with U21s midfielder Ben Middlemas on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Samed, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Le Fée, Isidor

Subs: Jones, Ogunsuyi, Middlemas, Hjelde, Ballard, Aleksic, Poveda, Moore, Mayenda