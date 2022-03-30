This is why Harrogate Town star Jack Diamond was back at Sunderland this week

Diamond – who has scored 10 goals and contributed six assists in 32 games – is currently starring for League Two side Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old spent time this week back on Wearside training at the Academy of Light.

Boss Neil explained to the club website: “This week gave us a great opportunity to bring him in and let him train with the lads.

Jack Diamond. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

“It was a pre-agreement that we naturally wanted to take hold of and it’s been great to see him in close quarters.

“We have watched a lot of his stuff since he’s been down there and hopefully he can finish the season there really well.”

Sunderland had a free weekend due to international call-ups but return to action against Gillingham this Saturday at the Stadium of Light in a 3pm KO.

