This is why Everton could sell on-loan Sunderland star Nathan Broadhead this summer
Everton could sell on-loan Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead this summer in order to raise some funds for their own transfer plans, say reports.
Sunderland were dealt a blow this week with the news Jermain Defoe was retiring with immediate effect but Alex Neil does have fit-again Broadhead to call upon alongside top scorer Ross Stewart.
Broadhead has already shown that he can form a hugely productive partnership with Stewart this season, and was in excellent goalscoring form before suffering a hamstring injury at Arsenal just before Christmas.
In the 3-5-2 system that Alex Neil has often deployed since arriving, and in which Defoe has had the majority of his appearances, the Everton loanee is a comfortable fit.
The big question is how often he will be available through the final six weeks of the campaign.
Broadhead looked sharp on his return against Charlton Athletic, but has not featured since after feeling some discomfort in that same hamstring.
He could be on the move this summer, though.
Liverpool World have provided an update on his future on Merseyside, they report: “Broadhead has a year left on his Everton contract and could be sold to raise some funds in the summer.”
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor