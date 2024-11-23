Sunderland face a tricky test at Millwall with a lengthy and ever-growing list of absentees

Régis Le Bris has been forced into making six changes for Sunderland's clash with Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

A lengthy list of absentees has lengthened even further with Dennis Cirkin absent. Cirkin suffered a broken wrist during the 0-0 draw with QPR and though he played through the pain over the next two games, surgery was required over the international break.

His absence means that Aji Alese comes straight into the starting XI on his return from injury. Anthony Patterson also returns to the starting XI after recovering from injury over the course of the international break.

Aaron Connolly, Tommy Watson, Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda all come into the XI for Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts, Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne. The scale of Sunderland's injury issues means that Le Bris has named a very young bench for the game, with Nazariy Rusyn and Leo Hjelde both unexpected absentees from the squad.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Ballard, Mepham, Alese; Neil, Rigg; Mayenda, Connolly, Watson; Isidor

Subs: Moore, Anderson, Aleksic, Ogunsuyi, Jones, Aouchiche, Ba, Middlemas, Johnson