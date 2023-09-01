News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

This is why Chelsea striker Mason Burstow will not be available for Sunderland against Southampton

Chelsea striker Mason Burstow will not be available to face Southampton for Sunderland this weekend.

By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read

Chelsea striker Mason Burstow will not be available to face Southampton in the Championship this weekend after signing for Sunderland on loan on deadline day.

Sunderland made a breakthrough in their pursuit of more striking options after Burstow joined on loan from Chelsea well after the EFL 12n noon deadline for new signings to be registered for Saturday's fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burstow has been part of the first-team environment at Chelsea this summer but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club 'did everything in their power' to sign him after he was made available for a loan.

However, the striker will not be available to face Southampton in the Championship this Saturday because of an EFL ruling surrounding signings made on deadline day.

Most Popular

The EFL have stated that: "Documents have to be submitted prior to 12 noon on the day prior to the date of the relevant match. So for matches to be played on Saturday 2 September, forms will have to have been received prior to 12 noon on deadline day."

Related topics:SunderlandSouthamptonKristjaan SpeakmanChelseaEFL