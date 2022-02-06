This is why Arbenit Xhemajli was not involved in the Sunderland squad on Saturday

The Black Cats switched to a back five for the first half of the 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with Carl Winchester playing on the right of the three central defenders.

Defensive options are light following the deadline-day departure of Tom Flanagan to Shrewsbury Town.

Bailey Wright is closing in on a return, but with Kristjaan Speakman saying on Wednesday that he is a week to ten days away fitness, he is a major doubt for both of the next two games.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli

Mike Dodds praised Xhemajli for being 'a proper pro' as he waits for an opportunity in the first team, and confirmed that it was merely a tactical decision.

"We decided not to include Arby based on the fact that we had Trai, who is a defender, on the bench and that we had the shape-change with Winchester in mind," Dodds said.

"We didn't feel that we needed another defender on the bench.

"Arby has been magnificent, he has been working with me with the U23s and he has been a proper pro.

"It was a really tough decision and a really tough conversation for me to have in terms of not picking him in the squad.

"We wanted to have more attacking options with Patrick Roberts there [on the bench].

"It's one of those - you live and die by the sword and we wanted those attacking options.

"I'm in the hotseat, so I will take that criticism."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.