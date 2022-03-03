The 3-0 triumph at the DW Stadium could be worth a lot more than just the three points for Sunderland.

They may be still some way from automatic promotion, but Saturday’s results shows they can compete with the best in the division and will hope this sets them in good stead as they approach the business end of the season.

But what did that result do to their own promotion ambitions and how has this win at the weekend impacted the rest of their promotion rivals?

Well, here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the rest of the 2021/22 League One season may look and where Sunderland have been predicted to finish under new boss Alex Neil:

Do any of these placings shock you? Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and let us know your thoughts.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra - relegation Victory over Cheltenham Town has improved Crewe's survival chances, but only slightly. Predicted points: 35 (-42 GD) - Probability of relegation: 96% - Probability of finishing 24th: 58% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers - relegation Other results means that Doncaster's point at the weekend leave the 'data experts' almost certain of their relegation this season. Predicted points: 39 (-47 GD) - Probability of relegation: 90% - Probability of finishing 23rd: 31% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Gillingham - relegation Gillingham have enjoyed a mini-revival recently and although relegation is still being predicted, their chances of survival are improving week on week. Predicted points: 41 (-34 GD) - Probability of relegation: 80% - Probability of finishing 22nd: 23% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. 21st: Morecambe - relegation Morecambe will be looking nervously over their shoulder at Gillingham's resurgence and will want to get points on the board quickly to maintain the gap between themselves and the teams below. Predicted points: 42 (-29 GD) - Probability of relegation: 68% - Probability of finishing 21st: 24% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales