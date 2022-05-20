Loading...
A late Patrick Roberts goal against Sheffield Wednesday sent Sunderland to Wembley (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This is where Sunderland would have finished in League One if only ‘late goals’ counted this season and how Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday compare

Late goals are becoming a regular feature for Sunderland under Alex Neil.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:50 pm

Their end of season league push to the play-offs was typified by their tendencies to score late on in games and win vital points.

This was certainly the case in the play-off semi-final when Patrick Roberts’ late, late goal helped Sunderland overcome Sheffield Wednesday in dramatic fashion.

It is set to be another tense and nervy affair at Wembley tomorrow against Wycombe Wanderers and the pair have a history of late goals this season.

However, Sunderland fans do have bad memories of late play-off final goals and will be hoping if there is one tomorrow, they will be on the right end of it this time.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

Do any of these standings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know:

1. 24th: Gillingham

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Gillingham would have finished in 24th place with 36 points.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Doncaster Rovers would have finished in 23rd place with 44 points.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. 22nd: Morecambe

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Morecambe would have finished in 22nd place with 45 points.

Photo: Julian Finney

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Accrington Stanley would have finished in 21st place with 46 points.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

