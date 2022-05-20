Their end of season league push to the play-offs was typified by their tendencies to score late on in games and win vital points.
This was certainly the case in the play-off semi-final when Patrick Roberts’ late, late goal helped Sunderland overcome Sheffield Wednesday in dramatic fashion.
It is set to be another tense and nervy affair at Wembley tomorrow against Wycombe Wanderers and the pair have a history of late goals this season.
However, Sunderland fans do have bad memories of late play-off final goals and will be hoping if there is one tomorrow, they will be on the right end of it this time.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.
