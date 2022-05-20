Their end of season league push to the play-offs was typified by their tendencies to score late on in games and win vital points.

This was certainly the case in the play-off semi-final when Patrick Roberts’ late, late goal helped Sunderland overcome Sheffield Wednesday in dramatic fashion.

It is set to be another tense and nervy affair at Wembley tomorrow against Wycombe Wanderers and the pair have a history of late goals this season.

However, Sunderland fans do have bad memories of late play-off final goals and will be hoping if there is one tomorrow, they will be on the right end of it this time.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

Do any of these standings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know:

1. 24th: Gillingham If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Gillingham would have finished in 24th place with 36 points. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Doncaster Rovers would have finished in 23rd place with 44 points. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Morecambe would have finished in 22nd place with 45 points. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Accrington Stanley would have finished in 21st place with 46 points. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales