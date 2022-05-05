Research conducted by BettingOdds.com has detailed which League One sides performed above and below what was expected of them this season.

They did this by using an algorithm that has broken down Team Value into individual position (Goalkeeper / Defence / Midfield / Forward) to produce an average weighted score (the four average values of each individual positional field ranked in ascending order, combined and divided to produce an average) and measured it against their final position in League One for 2021/22.

But where do the Black Cats rank? Sunderland face the dreaded play-offs once again and face fellow pre-season promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday in what is set to be a titanic battle for promotion.

Here, we take a look to see whether Sunderland have over or underperformed this season and how they compare with the rest of the division:

1. Accrington Stanley (Best performers) Final League Position: 12th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 22.75 - Difference: +10.75 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle Final League Position: 7th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 15.5 - Difference: +8.5 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers Final League Position: 9th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 16 - Difference: +7 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. MK Dons Final League Position: 3rd - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 9.75 - Difference: +6.75 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales