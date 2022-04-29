Loading...
Rotherham scored a late own goal against Sunderland on Tuesday night (Picture by FRANK REID)

This is where Sunderland, Portsmouth, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday would sit in League One if only ‘late’ goals counted this season

Late goals are beginning to become a regular feature for Sunderland under Alex Neil.

Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:51 pm

Their last-gasp midweek draw with Rotherham United was sealed by an unfortunate own-goal by Michael Ihiekwe in the 88th minute.

This point could prove priceless as the Black Cats go in search of a playoff place on the final weekend of the season when they travel to face relegation-threatened Morecambe.

Supporters will be hoping for a more straightforward game on Saturday, however, Sunderland have shown over the last few weeks that they do have the capability to score late and rescue points.

So what would the table have looked like if only late goals this season counted?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

1. 24th: Gillingham

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Gillingham would find themselves in 24th place with 36 points.

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Doncaster Rovers would find themselves in 23rd place with 43 points.

3. 22nd: Morecambe

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Morecambe would find themselves in 22nd place with 44 points.

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Accrington Stanley would find themselves in 21st place with 45 points.

