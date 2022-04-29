Their last-gasp midweek draw with Rotherham United was sealed by an unfortunate own-goal by Michael Ihiekwe in the 88th minute.

This point could prove priceless as the Black Cats go in search of a playoff place on the final weekend of the season when they travel to face relegation-threatened Morecambe.

Supporters will be hoping for a more straightforward game on Saturday, however, Sunderland have shown over the last few weeks that they do have the capability to score late and rescue points.

So what would the table have looked like if only late goals this season counted?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

24th: Gillingham - 36 points

23rd: Doncaster Rovers - 43 points

22nd: Morecambe - 44 points

21st: Accrington Stanley - 45 points