This is where Sunderland, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish in the 2021-22 season

Sunderland remain among the favourites with the bookmakers at present, despite only making three signings thus far.

Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Connor Doyle have all put pen to paper, but the side still look short of numbers after seeing nine players depart across the summer months.

Lee Johnson is keen to add further depth to his squad and is targeting six new signings, although not all of them may be in place by the time the season kicks-off on August 7.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, the head coach said: “It's hard to put a number on it.

"But obviously we've had a few not here tonight due to injury and illness.

"We need a few, I'll be honest.

"If you gave me six I'd take six, if you gave me four I'd take that if they were high quality.

"But we need a few.”

So with that in mind, where do the experts think that the Black Cats will finish this season?

The experts have put together their predicted table for the new League One season, using an algorithm that analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.

But what do they mean for Sunderland? And will they come out on top against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic?

Here's the full table, as predicted by the team at

