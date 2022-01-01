This is where Sunderland currently stand on January recalls for Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes

Both players have enjoyed successful first halves of the season at Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers respectively, and offer an attractive option when Lee Johnson's ranks have been depleted by injuries.

The continued disruption across the footballing pyramid caused by COVID-19 means the prospect of deepening the pool of established talent in the first-team squad is an increasingly attractive one.

Both were loaned out to play regular senior football, though, and the Sunderland head coach has made clear that he and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman will not make any medium to long-term decision that jeopardises that in any way.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

Hence why Johnson has floated the possibility of bringing one or both back into the fold for the opening stages of the month, before making a more permanent decision at the end of the month.

Players can only represent two clubs in a season, so both would have to return to their current destinations.

"A recall is definitely in our thinking, no doubting that," Johnson said.

"We're obviously exposed a bit at the moment in terms of injuries we have to senior players, so to bring any fit player into the squad that's been performing well and been bright and lively, is obviously a welcome addition.

"At the same time we have to make sure they get adequate [game time]. Although Sunderland is the number one priority, secondary to that is to make sure that if they're coming back, they'll feature.

"It might be that we recall them early before sending them back out later, there are a number of options to be discussed on that.

"The business we do will of course also have an influence and an effect on the final decision there as well.

"It can be difficult managing a big squad, and one thing that's been quite simple with so many injuries, is that the team has sort of picked itself.

"There's a consistency and calmness to everyone's emotions, and obviously if you are winning games and playing well, players will keep the shirt."

