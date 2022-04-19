Loading...
SAFC boss Alex Neil (Picture by FRANK REID)

This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle to finish as the League One season draws to a tense conclusion

Sunderland’s draw with Plymouth Argyle on Monday has kept the race for the playoffs in League One very tight.

Alex Neil’s side took a hard-earned point from Home Park on Easter Monday in a result that keeps both teams hopeful of a playoff place.

The top-eight all still hold promotion ambitions this season with just two automatic spots and four playoff places to fight for, there will be two clubs bitterly disappointed come the final game of the season on April 30.

Before their trip to Morecambe on that day, Sunderland host Cambridge United and Rotherham United knowing that every point is vital in their aims to finish in the top six.

But how likely is that outcome? Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra

Crewe’s relegation to League Two was confirmed last weekend. Predicted points: 30 (-48 GD), chances of finishing 24th: 99%

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

Predicted points: 36 (-49 GD), chances of relegation: >99%, chances of finishing 23rd: 85%

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon

Predicted points: 38 (-26 GD), chances of relegation: 94%, chances of finishing 22nd: 73%

4. 21st: Gillingham

Predicted points: 42 (-31 GD), chances of relegation: 61%, chances of finishing 21st: 55%

