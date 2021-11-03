This is when Sunderland will face Arsenal in Carabao Cup quarter final - and how you can watch
Sunderland's Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 21st.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:14 am
The game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with kick off confirmed for 7.45pm.
Ticket information has yet to be confirmed.
Lee Johnson's side booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a penalty shootout win over QPR, and have played every round of the tournament away from home thus far.
All three of the other quarter finals will take place on the following evening.