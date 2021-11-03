This is when Sunderland will face Arsenal in Carabao Cup quarter final - and how you can watch

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with kick off confirmed for 7.45pm.

Ticket information has yet to be confirmed.

Lee Johnson's side booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a penalty shootout win over QPR, and have played every round of the tournament away from home thus far.

Sunderland celebrate their fourth round win