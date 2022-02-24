This is when Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will meet fans amid ownership concerns - and how they can submit questions

Amid ongoing concerns surrounding the ownership situation at the Stadium of Light – after it was confirmed Louis-Dreyfus owns just 41% of the shares – RAWA has been pushing for a meeting with the chairman.

It had hoped it would be this week, after Louis-Dreyfus was unable to attend the recent supporter collective meeting due to being out of the country.

But a date – Thursday, March 3 – has now been set for when he will meet with RAWA representatives.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters.

Posting on Twitter, RAWA provided this update for fans: “The meeting with KLD that we were expecting to happen this week has now been confirmed for 3rd March.

“We continue to work with our co-opted reps and scan social media to gather your areas of concern.

“Please also post questions/comments here or email [email protected]”

Last week, Sunderland's Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison said that he is hopeful that Louis-Dreyfus can reach an agreement to purchase Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven's shares in the club, after the pair publicly declared their willingness to sell.

There was widespread anger on Wearside when it was finally revealed that Louis-Dreyfus owned a 41% stake in the club, with the Madrox consortium holding the rest.

That revelation followed concern over Methven's regular appearances in the director's box at away games, as well as a fraught fortnight at the club both on and off the pitch.

Louis-Dreyfus is thought to have held a desire for a greater shareholding right through the process of his arrival, and it is an ambition that he retains.

The Sunderland Chairman did not attend the supporter collective meeting a week last Wednesday but had agreed to meet with fans as he bids to build trust in his leadership.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.