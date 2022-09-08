The PA news agency understands there will be no further announcements from the Premier League on Thursday evening regarding this weekend’s fixtures.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have been scheduled for Friday morning, where officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will set out Government guidance on the official period of mourning.

It is understood sports event organisers will be left to make their own considered judgement regarding the staging of events during the days ahead.

Rick Parry. (ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images).

An earlier meeting organised by sports governing bodies took place on Thursday afternoon, PA understands.

Earlier, EFL chair Rick Parry has issued a statement following the Queen's sad passing.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it has been officially confirmed.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast.

Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

The statement added that consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.