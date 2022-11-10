This is when ex-Sunderland stars will find out if they have made Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad

The World Cup starts in less than a fortnight’s time when hosts Qatar play Ecuador on Sunday, November 20. The Three Lions’ campaign gets underway less than a day later when they face Iran on Monday, November 21 (1pm kick-off).

Sunderland already have two players confirmed to be playing at the World Cup with Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette called-up to represent Australia and Costa Rica respectively. But how many, if any, former Black Cats stars will be representing England in Qatar?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

And when will we find out who Southgate has chosen to represent the Three Lions? Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the England squad selection:

When is the announcement?

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the World Cup at 2pm today (Thursday, November 10). Southgate has previously named a 55-man long list which he will have to whittle down to just 26 names this afternoon.

Which ex-Sunderland players could be selected?

Jordan Pickford is likely to be England's No.1 in Qatar (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford is likely to be named as England’s No.1 for the tournament. Pickford has routinely impressed for his country and played an integral role in their run to the semi-finals in 2018. Although England have great midfield options, Jordan Henderson may also be named by Southgate to add leadership and experience to a youthful side.

When do England play?