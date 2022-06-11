This is what Swansea City and Preston North End target Lynden Gooch has said about his Sunderland future

Out-of-contract Gooch is being tracked by Championship rivals Swansea City and Preston North End.
Sunderland are hopeful of securing Gooch to a new deal but with the contract not yet signed, other clubs can come in for him.
The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and came through the ranks on Wearside but will see his current deal expire this summer.
But what has Gooch previously said about his future?
After winning promotion at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the play-off final, Gooch said: “It’s the best day of my career without a doubt.
“I’ve had some tough moments here and this is the best day for sure.
“This is my fourth time here with Sunderland playing and it’s a difficult occasion. I’m just trying to help the young lads as best as I can.
“It’s just amazing to be on the winning side. I know what it’s like to be on the losing side in a final so it’s an amazing feeling.”
When asked about his contract situation, Gooch replied: “I don’t know where I’m going to be next season so I’m going to have to wait and see.
“If this is my last game for Sunderland then there is not a better way to go out.”
The wideman held talks with Black Cats boss Alex Neil in the days following the Wembley win over Wycombe.
“I’ve got a meeting with him on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens,” Gooch said after the 2-0 win over Wycombe.
“I have given everything for the club in my ten years as a pro and we’ll see what happens.
“If it’s my last game, happy days, I can go out on a high but if not I’ll continue to represent the club as best I can.”
The Sunderland squad will return to training on June 22 before playing behind-closed-doors fixtures against Gateshead and Blyth on Saturday, July 2 at the club’s Academy of Light.
Neil’s squad will then head out to Portugal for an eight-day training camp – and two games - in the Algarve where they will face Glasgow giants Rangers on Saturday, July 9 at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.