Fresh reports claim Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the lookout for another striker amid doubts over the future of Alfredo Morelos, with one year left on his contract.

If he is moved on then Stewart will then become their number one target, claim the Northern Echo.

As previously reported by the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland want to reward Stewart for his outstanding campaign with a new long-term contract.

This is what Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about Ross Stewart's future.

There is significant interest in the 25-year-old, who has been called into the Scotland squad this summer following his impressive form, he scored in the League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers too.

Reports earlier in the season suggested that contract talks between club and the player's representatives had been paused in order to focus fully on the promotion push.

And speaking to The Echo in May Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has indicated that they will be back on the agenda this summer.

Stewart is one of a number of players set to be rewarded for their form through the campaign.

"Yeah," Speakman said.

"Look, there are several who would be in that batch of players that we think have got contracts, but that we want to protect the club and create the right structure.

"Ross has had an incredible season so for us, we’re always trying to protect players like that who have performed so well and naturally, you want to try and reward players.

"It gives inspiration to other people as well [to perform] and you want to keep that cycle going. You want that culture at the club."

Stewart has one year left on his current deal, but Sunderland are protected by a clause that allows them to extend it automatically for a further season.

However, they are eager to reward his status as one of the team's most important players.

Stewart spoke of his pride after making his debut for Scotland in a 2-0 win over Armenia in the Nations League.

Stewart said: “Even speaking about it now, it’s starting to sink in and I’m really proud.

“My parents were there, so I’m sure we’ll talk a lot about it.

"It was obviously a very proud moment for me, but certainly a proud moment for them and I am glad that they could be there when I was able to get my first minutes,” added the Sunderland and Scotland striker.

Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship via their League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The squad will return to training on June 22 before playing behind-closed-doors fixtures against Gateshead and Blyth on Saturday, July 2 at the club’s Academy of Light.