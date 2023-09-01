"I think so, I hope so."

With those latter three words, Tony Mowbray echoed the sentiments of Sunderland supporters everywhere. The head coach had just been asked if he expected a busy deadline day.

Mowbray had come to the media suite for his pre-match press conference directly from the Academy of Light boardroom, where Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman were in situ overseeing the final stages of the transfer window.

The head coach kept his cards relatively close to his chest but by this point Lynden Gooch was well on his way towards leaving Sunderland for Stoke City and within hours, Ross Stewart would be headed for Southampton.

Both departures are expected to be confirmed on deadline day, leaving Sunderland with much work to do. Both take with them quality and experience on the pitch, and leave a big hole in the dressing room as key architects of the club's rise out of League One.

Both, it should be said, leave for good fees and leave the Black Cats with significant room to reinvest.

Sunderland had already been in the market for another forward before Southampton stepped up their interest in Stewart this week, with Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn a target for much of the summer and a player who has been widely expected to make the switch in recent days. The 24-year-old would command a significant fee, but that would not be enough for Sunderland.

They will look to recruit another to help spread the burden following Stewart's departure, though it is possible that if two arrive, one may be a more versatile forward capable of playing out in the wide positions.

Mowbray is also keen on adding an experienced option in central midfield, concerned that an injury to either Dan Neil or Pierre Ekwah would as it stands leave him relying on Jobe Bellingham in a deeper and more disciplined role than we have seen him play previously this season.

In short then, three additions would be the ideal scenario for Sunderland and quite clearly, they have a huge amount of work to do in a short amount of time. According to L'Equipe, one of those additions is likely to be Adil Aouchiche. The 21-year-old Lorient midfielder is capable of playing a variety of attacking roles.

There will undoubtedly be further twists and turns, too. Southampton are making a strong push to sign Patrick Roberts, having sold Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen for a huge fee last week. Sunderland would be loath to lose Roberts but like Stewart he is in the final year of his contract and so they are relatively vulnerable. It's a big decision for the Black Cats, given that Amad's departure has already left a significant gap in the early stages of the season. Roberts' departure simply could not be countenanced without a high-calibre replacement.

Though to this stage nothing has developed significantly, there remains the possibility of Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard departing. As it stands both look likely to stay but any late, significant interest could rapidly change the picture. In those positions Sunderland have the depth to cope but the departure of either would take more experience out of the group.