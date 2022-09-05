This is what Sunderland fans are saying about Tony Mowbray's starting XI to face Middlesbrough
Tony Mowbray has named his Sunderland starting XI to face Middlesbrough tonight in the Championship – and fans have been quick to react on social media:
The fixture kicks off at 8pm on Teesside with Mowbray returning to the club he once played for and managed as Sunderland’s new head coach.
Mowbray won his first game as Black Cats boss after a 3-0 victory at the Stadium of Light against Rotherham United last week.
Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is now in charge at Middlesborough, with the North East club looking to push for promotion to the Premier League this season after missing out on the play-offs last year.
But how have Sunderland fans reacted to Mowbray’s selection for the game against Middlesbrough? Here, we take a look:
@Reece78439999: “Good! Don’t change a winning team, good to see Amad on the bench!”
@PaddyHollis123: “Pretty much expected, nice to see Diallo on the bench.”
@leech_tom: “Haway the lads!!! Amad to come on and score the winner”