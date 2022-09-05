Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture kicks off at 8pm on Teesside with Mowbray returning to the club he once played for and managed as Sunderland’s new head coach.

Mowbray won his first game as Black Cats boss after a 3-0 victory at the Stadium of Light against Rotherham United last week.

Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is now in charge at Middlesborough, with the North East club looking to push for promotion to the Premier League this season after missing out on the play-offs last year.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to Mowbray’s selection for the game against Middlesbrough? Here, we take a look:

@Reece78439999: “Good! Don’t change a winning team, good to see Amad on the bench!”

@PaddyHollis123: “Pretty much expected, nice to see Diallo on the bench.”

@leech_tom: “Haway the lads!!! Amad to come on and score the winner”