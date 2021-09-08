This is what Rotherham boss Paul Warne said about Sunderland striker Will Grigg after his debut goal

Typically Grigg, who has been a flop on Wearside since his big-money move from Wigan, opened his account for his new club in his first game as they thrashed Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy clash, Rotherham running out 6-0 winners.

Grigg joined Rotherham on loan until the end of the season on deadline day and with the striker in the final year of his Sunderland deal, his spell on Wearside will surely end next summer.

Grigg was one of the scorers in the thrashing of Doncaster Rovers and he won praise from his new boss.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg scored on his Rotherham debut. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'm really pleased obviously,” said Warne.

"I thought Griggy was excellent - you can see why we brought him to the club. His hold-up play is really good as is his link play.

"He causes problems in the air too.

"In fairness, the goal came from the fact that he was unselfish and gave it to his centre forward partner who then hit the post and he got a tap in.

"It's great for him and I'm really pleased for Joe Mattock scoring and Jake Hull - who I thought was excellent tonight."

Sunderland made nine summer signings themselves this summer and sit top of the League One table.

They return to action on Saturday when they host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light in a 3pm kick-off.

Their game against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was postponed after several international call-ups.

