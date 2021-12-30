This is what pleased Lee Johnson most about Sunderland's emphatic win on 'really special' night

The Black Cats had lost 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the reverse fixture just days after a heavy defeat at Rotherham United, but came through a difficult start here to secure an emphatic 5-0 win.

The counter-attacking play was again superb but Johnson noted that the platform for that was built on a tenacious defensive performance against a very physical Sheffield Wednesday strikeforce.

Johnson said that was the most pleasing aspect of the night.

Callum Doyle heads Sunderland further into the lead at the Stadium of Light

Though both Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have games in hand to turn around the current deficit, the win was a reflection of Sunderland’s impressive recent form as they ended 2021 on a high note.

“It was very pleasing,” Johnson said.

“The boys have dug on on heavy pitches and been really professional.

“We didn't start well, they were the better side in the first ten minutes and the goal was a bit against the run of play.

“But we recognised their high line and that was the key when you've got Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku running off the back of people.

“The pleasing thing was we learned our lessons from the last game.

“I'm always looking at that when we get these little tests.

“We had to earn the right, have a really powerful position of strength to then go and create.

“I felt we could have been better even when we were 3-0 up.

“We tweaked a couple of things from that Rotherham game and of course the Sheffield Wednesday game, I won't go too tactical but I was very pleased with what the players were able to implement after what was a lot of studying,” he added.

“We felt we needed a plus one that we didn't quite have [in the reverse fixture].

"They're simple tweaks, and the lads will have to cope again when we play Wycombe next.

“We're going to need that warrior spirit that we had tonight, and that means we can show our footballing ability. When we do that, we look a really good side.”

Sunderland secured the points in front of almost 35,000 fans, who were buoyant throughout.

The head coach said it was ‘really special’ for the players, and admitted that their recent form has arguably been helped by being able to field a settled XI.

Partnerships all over the pitch have clearly benefited from that continuity, even if injuries mean bench depth is limited as the January window opens.

“It was really special for the players, to get that love in the room,” Johnson said.

“It's so powerful.

“The crowd earned us that win, they did, when there was heavy legs they showed that support and the noise absolutely gives the lads that extra little step in their stride.

“We have got that cohesion, and we've got some emotional stability with a settled side.”

