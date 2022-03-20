This is what Lincoln City's boss made of Sunderland and 'excellent' duo

The Lincoln City boss also had praise for Sunderland’s forward players, who impressed despite Alex Neil’s side being unable to break the deadlock.

Neil admitted that the game had felt like a ‘missed opportunity’ for the Black Cats, with many rivals for the top six also dropping points.

Sunderland hit the post through Corry Evans early in the second half, with young goalkeeper Jordan Wright also making an outstanding late save from Ross Stewart.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke

“There was a lot of grit and determination from the players,” Appleton said.

“We had to defend well at times, they played well. Their attacking players, the likes of [Jack] Clarke and [Patrick] Roberts, were excellent for them and Ross Stewart is a handful as it is anyway.

“For us to dig in today like we did at times was really pleasing. To get two clean sheets in the week, when we’d only had two clean sheets all season, I’ve got to be happy with that I suppose.

“They had the better opportunities in the game, there’s no hiding away from that. They’re a good side who are in a good place at the minute. Big Jordan’s had to come up with a big save and, I was delighted with him to come up with that one.”

The Lincoln City boss admitted that his decision to switch to a back four in the second half of the contest had significantly improved his team’s performance, and left him with some regret that he had not made the change earlier in the game.

"I was caught in two mind today as to whether we should go with a back five or a back four, and if I’m being brutally honest I probably should have changed it earlier,” Appleton said.

"I thought when we changed we had more of a presence, we looked as if we could hurt them as much as they looked like they could hurt us.

"At times with a five, we could have been more threatening and pressed them higher up the pitch.”

