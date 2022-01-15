Sunderland looked to be heading for a crucial win from a competitive game when Ross Sykes was shown a red card at Accrington Stanley, with the Black Cats leading at that point through a deflected Aiden O'Brien goal.

Less than 20 minutes were remaining for Sunderland to hold out but they conceded from their own corner, Tom Flanagan failing to intercept goalkeeper Toby Savin's kick downfield. Matt Butcher was through on goal, and squared for Mitch Clark to score.

It was the second time this season that Sunderland have dropped two points with a goal and player advantage, also drawing 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

Johnson says Sunderland cannot afford any further lapses in the closing stages of the season.

"We have to understand that we have to put in 95-minute performances, simple as that," Johnson said.

"I think we have played well in the last two away games, different styles of games.

"Today was very professional up until the 87th minute, when we've cost ourselves with an individual error. But not only an individual error, an error of organisation for our own set play.

"That's two games in a row where we have conceded from our own corner.

"On both occasions a player swings for the ball and misses, and it's really difficult to legislate for that.

"A lot of the stuff we did today was good, and I felt we generally had good control.

"An opportunity to go top of the league has been wasted, again.

"We know where we are, a lot of the players have been churning out performances physically and you could maybe see that they needed a rest.

"We had control but a couple of bad decisions have cost us two points.

"When the sending off happens it's then about that organisation," he added.

"There's 11 players on the pitch and in successful teams, everyone communicates.

"The players have worked with us long enough now to have clarity on and off the ball."

A late goal for Fleetwood against Rotherham United means the Black Cats remain in the automatic promotion places, but they have played two games more than The Millers.

