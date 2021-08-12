Robson grew up in Houghton-le-Spring and spent 15 years playing for Wearsiders before departing in 2020.

But the midfielder will take on the club he supported as a child when Sunderland travel south to face MK Dons on Saturday.

Robson was born just seven miles from the Stadium of Light and made 20 professional appearances in the red and white.

Ethan Robson during his Sunderland days.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at the Dons from Championship outfit Blackpool.

“It’s going to be a brilliant game,” Robson said to MK Dons’ website.

“It’s a game that I’m looking forward to, of course. I’ve played against them a few times last season when I was with Blackpool.

“Sunderland are a very good team so it’s going to be a tough task but we’ve got to go for the three points because if we can do a job on them, it will be brilliant for us - it will give everyone confidence that we can compete with these sorts of teams.

“With the group that we’ve got, I believe we can do that. t’s going to be a tough task but a win is something we believe we can definitely achieve.”

“It’s going to be brilliant having the fans back,” he said before MK Dons’ clash with Sunderland. “It’s what we thrive off and it’s what we play for, really.

“To be back playing in front of the fans will be class – it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

