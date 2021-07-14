This is what Blackpool boss said about interest in Sunderland ace Elliot Embleton

Embleton is back on Wearside after a hugely successful loan spell at Blackpool, which culminated in Neil Critchley's side winning promotion to the Championship through the play-offs.

Blackpool are one of a number of sides interested in a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who has one year remaining on his current contract.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has again stressed his desire to see Embleton make a first-team breakthrough at Sunderland this season.

Elliot Embleton in action for Blackpool.

But Blackpool retain a strong interest in him – and their other loan stars from last season Jordan Gabriel and Ellis Simms.

On the prospect of the trio possibly returning, Critchley told our sister title in Blackpool, The Gazette: “Ellis has had an operation, so he will be out for a lengthy period of time.

“When the players aren’t yours, the decision isn’t yours either because you’re governed by what other clubs think about them and decide. It’s never in your hands.

“Elliot is back at Sunderland and Jordan is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.

“We’ll keep an eye on them, that’s for certain.”

Speaking earlier this month about Embleton, Sunderland boss Johnson said: "We like him as a player.

"The argument where Embo is concerned is that we did the right thing, and have been almost bitten on the backside as a result with him getting promoted.

"But at the same time, we want our players to do well.

"There's no theory of not wanting players to do well, we are delighted that he has been a success at Blackpool.

"Obviously he now comes back into the fold as one of our academy players having had that positive experience, having given positive performances, and positive results.

"Of course, there will be interest in him because he has had a good year, but that interest would have to come with compensation and supersede our desire to give him a new contract.

"For me, the starting point with Embo is that he has every chance to go and earn himself a long-term contract at Sunderland over the next six months, it's as simple as that."

