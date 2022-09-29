News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland players at Watford

This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Preston North End - photo gallery

Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light this weekend – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:37 am

Striker Ross Stewart remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Ellis Simms is a doubt with a toe issue.

Dennis Cirkin could return after a hamstring problem but will face competition from Aji Alese on the left of defence.

Injury setbacks have meant head coach Tony Mowbray has been forced to alter his side’s shape in recent matches.

Here’s our predicted XI for the Preston fixture:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started every league game between the sticks this season after establishing himself as the club's No 1 stopper.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. CB: Luke O'Nien

Continues to play as a centre-back and has adapted when the side have switched from a back three to a back four within games.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth

The airel presence in Sunderland's backline. Batth's experience and physicality have been important for Sunderland this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Aji Alese

Dennis Cirkin could be available following an injury setback yet Alese's recent performances would make it harsh to drop the former West Ham man.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Tony MowbraySunderlandPrestonPreston North EndRoss Stewart
Next Page
Page 1 of 3