This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Preston North End - photo gallery
Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light this weekend – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Striker Ross Stewart remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Ellis Simms is a doubt with a toe issue.
Dennis Cirkin could return after a hamstring problem but will face competition from Aji Alese on the left of defence.
Injury setbacks have meant head coach Tony Mowbray has been forced to alter his side’s shape in recent matches.
Here’s our predicted XI for the Preston fixture:
Page 1 of 3