Aji Alese and Jack Clarke. Picture by FRANK REID

This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Blackpool - photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing for Tuesday’s fixture with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:00 pm

Tony Mowbray’s side were held to a goalless draw with Preston last time out and are eighth in the Championship table ahead of their meeting with the Tangerines.

Sunderland are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, with strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both sidelined.

Defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring issue and is expected to be named in the squad against Blackpool.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his fourth clean sheet of the season against Preston and made a fine save to deny striker Ched Evans in the second half

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Has started every league game on the right side of defence this season and helped the side keep another clean sheet against Preston.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to impress in a centre-back role. Helped Sunderland play out from the back against Preston.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Produced another solid performance against Preston to continue his fine start to the season.

Photo: Frank Reid

