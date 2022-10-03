This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Blackpool - photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing for Tuesday’s fixture with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side were held to a goalless draw with Preston last time out and are eighth in the Championship table ahead of their meeting with the Tangerines.
Sunderland are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, with strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both sidelined.
Defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring issue and is expected to be named in the squad against Blackpool.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:
