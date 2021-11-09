This is the Sunderland XI Lee Johnson could turn to as Papa John's Trophy group stage comes to a close

Like Sunderland, Bradford City have expectations of winning promotion from their division and the Papa John's Trophy is well down their list of priorities.

So much so, in fact, that two games have yielded no points and as such, they cannot qualify for the next round.

Sunderland are already through, thanks to two excellent performances from two very youthful sides.

It will be the same again at the Stadium of Light, with Lee Johnson likely to deploy only a handful of senior players.

There will be some minutes for those short of match fitness, and he will hope that a bright display can help to build some positive momentum ahead of the visit of Ipswich Town on Saturday week.

Though the league form is clearly the club's biggest priority at the moment, it's another chance for a promising group of U23 players to further underline the progress they are making.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK - LEE BURGE Johnson selected Jacob Carney to face his former club in the most recent group fixture, but the goalkeeper played 90 minutes at Stoke City and that could suggest that Burge will get another game before the international break. Burge erred for Mansfield Town's winning goal on Saturday but has generally been a very solid performer in cup fixtures this season and could get another chance to demonstrate that here. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. RB - KENTON RICHARDSON Richardson was one of the players to be left out of the 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, and seems likely to start this game. He has done well in the two previous games, and Johnson will surely want to rest Carl Winchester after his heavy schedule in recent weeks. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales

3. CB - FREDERIK ALVES Alves looked like he must be in strong contention for that Ipswich game given Sunderland's recent defensive struggled, but was one of the four to be taken off at half time by Johnson on Saturday amid his fierce criticism of the first half performance. Alves was playing slightly out of position at full back, but will be no doubt keen to prove a point. He ought to be involved, both to keep his match fitness up and to give himself a chance of underlining his credentials. Johnson has spoken about using him in defensive midfield, possibly in this competition, but it is yet to come to pass. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. CB - OLLIE YOUNGER Younger has had an excellent tournament so far, superb in both of Sunderland's group games. That will surely be rewarded with another start here, and another chance to underline his impressive development since joining the club last summer. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales