This is the Sunderland side Alex Neil has picked for the League One play-off final

Embleton has been brought into the side ahead of Spurs loanee Jack Clarke, who has been named on the bench.
That is the only change from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday in the semi finals.
Nathan Broadhead has been named on the bench alongside Aiden McGeady.
Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Evans, O’Ni en; Embleton, Pritchard, Roberts; Stewart
Subs: Hoffmann, Clarke Matete, Neil, Broadhead, Doyle, McGeady