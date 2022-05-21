Loading...

This is the Sunderland side Alex Neil has picked for the League One play-off final

Alex Neil has recalled Elliot Embleton to his Sunderland starting XI for the League One play-off final at Wembley.

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 2:03 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Embleton has been brought into the side ahead of Spurs loanee Jack Clarke, who has been named on the bench.

That is the only change from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday in the semi finals.

Nathan Broadhead has been named on the bench alongside Aiden McGeady.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Evans, O’Ni en; Embleton, Pritchard, Roberts; Stewart

Subs: Hoffmann, Clarke Matete, Neil, Broadhead, Doyle, McGeady

Elliot Embleton starts for Sunderland at Wembley
Alex NeilElliot EmbletonLeague OneSunderlandWembley