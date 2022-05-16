This is the key to Sunderland beating Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley - Stephen Elliott

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was another manager losing his job, the ongoing ownership issues that even now still carries a few unanswered questions.

Throw in the potential return of my former Sunderland boss and outspoken ‘man of the media’ - which he is more known for in these times - Roy Keane, once again it has been a crazy ride for Sunderland supporters.

It certainly hasn’t been a straight forward campaign which is something that we have got used to unfortunately at this club.

Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

On Saturday though, this Sunderland team and new boss Alex Neil have the chance to create history and go down in Sunderland folklore.

After four seasons at this, hugely unacceptable, level on the football ladder, Wycombe Wanderers stand in the way of this club finding itself back in the Championship, were at worse this club should find itself.

Wycombe, not the most prettiest teams to observe when watching them most weeks, will certainly not be a walk in the park for Neil’s men, though.

They are a team who are very physical and under Gareth Ainsworth have become masters of the dark arts of the game.

They are also well drilled and every player knows what is required from them and to be fair they always put their bodies on the line for each other.

However, I genuinely believe that on the big wide pitch at Wembley this Sunderland team have the attributes in their armoury to finally get the job done.

If we are to see the like of Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke & Co succeeding in the offensive areas, then it is vital that Danny Batth and Bailey Wright continue to be the defensive monsters which they have been in recent games.

If these two lads stand up to the physicality of their opposing attackers then the platform will be there for Sunderland’s magicians in attacking areas to finally send a rapturous Mackem fan base home from Wembley with good memories, for once.

As a former player obviously I will be saying my prayers that this team come out on top but after witnessing so many upsetting moments in recent history for my family and close friends I know exactly what this club means to everyone that bleeds red and white.

It is not worth thinking about what another defeat in the national stadium will feel like for these people.

I hope these players know what a win will do for their status in this club, as if they even have half an incline then there is no way they will lose this one.

I believe this group of players get the club and for that reason I fully expect there to be huge celebrations in the capital come Saturday night.

The team is in good form also and I believe Alex Neil, with his play-off record, can guide this team through this one final hurdle.