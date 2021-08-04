The Black Cats will kick-off their 2021/22 campaign at the Stadium of Light, with new additions Corry Evans, Callum Doyle and Alex Prichard all eligible to play – although the latter is still returning to full fitness.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson wants to sign more players for the new season, particularly some senior full-backs due to a clear lack of options in that area.

Johnson also wants to provide competition up front for Ross Stewart, while the Wearsiders have been in talks with Sheffield United over a loan move for teenage forward Daniel Jebbison.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

But if Sunderland want new signings to be available for the Wigan match on Saturday, August 7 (3pm kick-off), they will have to ensure that all the necessary paperwork is lodged with the EFL no later than Noon on Friday, August 6. This is the registration deadline for players to be eligible for Saturday’s games.

Sunderland are also hoping to resolve Denver Hume’s contract situation this week, yet the 22-year-old won’t be available for the Wigan match as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

If Sunderland aren’t able to sign any new full-backs before Friday’s deadline, it’s likely Carl Winchester and Dan Neil will start in defence after playing there in pre-season.

The Black Cats will be back in action on Tuesday, August 10 for an EFL Cup match at Port Vale.

