Loading...
This is the contract situation of every Sunderland player ahead of next season (Picture by FRANK REID)

This is the contract situation of every Sunderland player ahead of next season amid transfer speculation surrounding Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch

What is the contract status of every Sunderland player heading into next season?

By Joe Buck
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:46 am

Preparations ahead of next season will be well underway behind the scenes at Sunderland as Alex Neil prepares to guide his side through their first Championship season in four years.

This will be Neil’s first transfer window at the club as he looks to shape and mould his squad following promotion last season.

As with any window, there has been great speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings this summer with activity on both expected to increase at the Stadium of Light as the window progresses.

Major interest in Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch means it could be a nervy summer for Sunderland supporters, but what is their current contract situation and how long do other members of the squad have left on their current Stadium of Light deals?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the current contract situations of every Sunderland player:

1. Trai Hume - 2026

Hume joined Sunderland in January and has four years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Jay Matete - 2026

Matete has played 16 times for the Black Cats since joining in January but was an unused substitute in their Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers. The midfielder has four years remaining on his current Sunderland deal.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Elliot Embleton - 2025

After years of threatening to break into the Sunderland first-team, Embelton finally made his mark this season and his goal at Wembley will live long in the memory. Embleton’s contract at Sunderland expires in 2025.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Niall Huggins - 2025

Huggins played just four times in all competitions for Sunderland last season after his arrival from Leeds United in the summer. His contract at the Stadium of Light expires in three years time.

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales
SunderlandAlex NeilLynden GoochRoss StewartStadium of Light
Next Page
Page 1 of 5