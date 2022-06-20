Preparations ahead of next season will be well underway behind the scenes at Sunderland as Alex Neil prepares to guide his side through their first Championship season in four years.
This will be Neil’s first transfer window at the club as he looks to shape and mould his squad following promotion last season.
As with any window, there has been great speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings this summer with activity on both expected to increase at the Stadium of Light as the window progresses.
Major interest in Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch means it could be a nervy summer for Sunderland supporters, but what is their current contract situation and how long do other members of the squad have left on their current Stadium of Light deals?
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the current contract situations of every Sunderland player: